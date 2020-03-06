Westbound Interstate 680 will be reduced to one lane on the Mormon Bridge beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Friday. The work will be underway until fall 2020.
Cramer and Associates, Inc. is the contractor on the project.
The lane reduction is necessary for bridge repairs and painting.
Crews did similar work to the eastbound bridge lanes last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.