Westbound Interstate 680 will be reduced to one lane on the Mormon Bridge beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Friday. The work will be underway until fall 2020.

Cramer and Associates, Inc. is the contractor on the project.

The lane reduction is necessary for bridge repairs and painting.

Crews did similar work to the eastbound bridge lanes last year.

