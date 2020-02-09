Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening on westbound Interstate 80 southwest of Omaha.
The crash led to the closing of the westbound lanes of I-80 between the 144th Street/Nebraska Highway 50 exit and the Nebraska Highway 370 exit.
All of the injured were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
According to a Sarpy County emergency dispatcher, one person was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress, three were in critical condition and one person suffered minor injuries.
Details on the nature of the crash weren't immediately available.
The crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near Highway 370. The westbound lanes were closed, and traffic was routed west on Highway 370 and south on Highway 50.
Westbound I-80 reopened shortly before 11 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.