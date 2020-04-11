...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT
Leah Hanson, 9, and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday.
Hazel Hanson usually has the whole brood over for Easter and Christmas, too, her seven kids and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Back in the day, before she had to go to the nursing home at the Douglas County Health Center, Hanson always made sure there were plenty of Swedish meatballs and ham and mashed potatoes and scalloped corn for everybody, and a brimming Easter basket for every child that they could top with goodies they garnered in an Easter egg hunt in the yard.
She and her husband, Duane, started the tradition when the grandkids started arriving. She continued it after he died, even after she hit her mid-80s and had to downsize from their house near 46th and Center Streets to an apartment. Grandma is in her glory when everyone gathers around.
They’ve continued the traditions after multiple strokes caused Hanson to move to the health center in 2018. Last year, her family brought the holidays to their 88-year-old matriarch at the nursing home.
For Easter, they put on a feast for their mom and grandma and her new friends at the health center, complete with an Easter egg hunt for the kids outside.
Even with visitors banned and nurses wearing masks at the health center, Hanson has been looking forward to another big family Easter this year. So the news hit hard when Hanson’s daughter Diane Rathbun had to break it to her.
“I told her ‘Mom, they canceled Easter this year,’ ” Rathbun said. “Then it got real quiet.”
After a long pause, Hanson said, “Well who the hell did that?”
Of course, Easter isn’t canceled. The religious holiday will still happen. Families can still observe it at home. They just can’t all gather like they’re used to doing. Hanson won’t be able to go to Easter services at her church, Kountze Memorial Lutheran. She can’t have the family all around. That’s especially tough on people in nursing homes and assisted living and their families, who haven’t been able to visit since early March, don’t know when they’ll be able to again and can’t be certain that they ever will.
That last thought is especially on the minds of people with frail family living at the Douglas County Health Center and other places that have been invaded by the coronavirus.
“We might not get to see her physically again,” said Terri Rohmeyer, whose mother, Carol Coffey, is Hazel Hanson’s sister. “It’s hard on the patients and the employees, but it’s hard on the families, too. You don’t get to wrap your arms around her and give her a hug.”
But her family is finding ways to stay connected. Calling has not been enough. On a recent evening, they did one of those window visits that have become a phenomenon of the pandemic. More than 20 members of Hanson’s family met in the parking lot of the county health center in midtown Omaha. They had signs. Someone brought a flag. A nurse wheeled Hanson to a window and helped her stand up so she could see her big family waving, from a social distance.
“We wanted her to know that we’re thinking of her and we love her and we’re here,” Rohmeyer said.
Later in the week, Diane Rathbun called her mother.
“What are you up to today?” Rathbun asked.
Her mother gave the usual answer.
“Oh, about four-foot-seven,” Hanson replied.
That is her height. Hanson, who cleaned wealthy people’s housing to help her salesman husband support their big family, is tough. She’s keeping her chin up. Her family is trying to keep her, and themselves, focused on hope for a brighter future. Hanson is still asking about the big family Easter.
“We’ll try next year, Mom,” Rathbun tells her. “We’ll try to get it all back the way it’s supposed to be next year.”
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
