All it takes to make a difference on Wednesday is $1.

The annual small-dollar community fundraiser known as Omaha Gives occurs all day Wednesday. In recognition of the financial and emotional strain of the coronavirus, the threshold for donations has been lowered to a single dollar.

In many cases, donations will be matched. All donations help a charity compete for individual monetary prizes worth $1,000.

“The size of the gift doesn’t matter. This is about coming together and connecting,” said Kali Baker, spokeswoman for Omaha Gives.

After 11:30 a.m., more than $2.9 million had been donated to 942 organizations.

Now in its eighth year, the fund drive has raised more than $49 million. Past donors say they enjoy giving.

Paul Dunn said one of the things he likes about the program is that it makes something he would do anyway much easier.

“Bonus matching money is a nice perk for the nonprofits,” he said.

Beth Richards likes that she can donate to the animal rescue group that years ago saved a sickly pup, nursed it to health and then found Richards, a willing mom to a dog named Wrigley Sue.

Patty Epstein is donating to a North Omaha program that is helping feed people and focuses on getting them employed in food trades.

Ann Gentle likes the fun that is built into the fund drive. “Matches, prizes, hype … I love looking at the lists and the data and the information about all of the charities,” she said. “Believe it or not, I’m getting up in the middle of the night to make donations in the wee hours, in hopes it helps one of those organizations win an hourly bonus. It’s a little crazy, but it’s fun.”

Here are the details:

About 1,000 nonprofits in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties have registered. (Other communities, including Lincoln, have hosted similar fund drives.)

About 150 of the local groups have a larger donor who will match your gift up to a certain amount.

All donations help groups compete for various monetary prizes.

You can donate online at omahagives.org by midnight.

Visit the website to learn how you can boost your favorite charity’s chances of winning $1,000.

Go viral: Make a donation and post a testimonial on Facebook or Instagram with #whyigiveog by 7 p.m. Wednesday, and your charity will be entered in a drawing for $1,000.