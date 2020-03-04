...POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS FIRE CONDITIONS TOMORROW...
.GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEAR 60
DEGREES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL DROP
BELOW 20 PERCENT AS DRY MID LEVELS WILL BE MIXED DOWN TO THE
SURFACE WITH STRONG MID LEVEL WINDS. SURFACE WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO
GUST UP TO 50 MPH MAKING ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP HARD TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDTY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED
FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 069, 079, 080, 090, AND
091.FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030, 042, 043, 044, 045, 050, 051, 052,
053, 065, 066, 067, 068, 078, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, AND
093.
* WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
* HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT.
* HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO
NEBRASKA CITY.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
Drew Gerken, left, and Mike Rowe. The episode of “Returning the Favor” featuring Gerken, the founder of The Furniture Project, is expected to run in about six weeks.
Drew Gerken has been delivering household items to families and individuals in need for more than seven years through his nonprofit, The Furniture Project.
Dec. 10, it was Gerken who got a surprise delivery just in time for his 41st birthday.
The Omaha firefighter received a new moving truck, while he was being filmed to be featured in an episode of the Facebook Watch reality web television series “Returning the Favor with Mike Rowe.”
The show follows Mike Rowe as he travels across the United States in search of people who are giving back to their community. At the end of each episode, the person being profiled is given something to help them with the work they are doing. The episode featuring Gerken aired Monday.
Gerken was filmed throughout the day for what he thought was a documentary-style program on The Furniture Project. Meanwhile, crew members had assembled more than 200 of Gerken’s family, friends, co-workers and community members in the downtown art studio Kaneko.
Balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday” floated in one corner, a garage door was tested and ready for the surprise truck to roll in, and children played on the 100 bunk beds scattered throughout the space, ready for Gerken to deliver to families in need.
With a five-minute warning from the crew, a hush fell over the crowd. Then, cheers erupted as Rowe and Gerken walked through the door. Gerken’s eyes widened in surprise and then, a smile.
Rowe led Gerken to the middle of the room and revealed the bunk beds, built and donated by the Omaha chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Gerken was speechless, but there was more.
“We talked to the guys at StorageMart (where Gerken stores the furniture to be donated), and we arranged for a new unit right next to the two you already have.” Rowe said. “The guys over at the StorageMart agreed that for the next four years your rent is totally covered.”
The last reveal was the showstopper. The garage door opened and the Ford E350 box truck rolled in. “The Furniture Project” was spelled out on the sides.
Gerken was at a loss for words. “I don’t know what to say ... I appreciate it so much.”
Rowe recounted something Gerken said when the two were delivering beds earlier that day. “We were driving around today, and I asked him to sum up the reason why he does what he does, and he said ‘my wife, Crystal, she teaches, and I put out fires. We’re in the business of serving our community, and this is the best way I can think of to do it day in and day out.’ ”
After many hugs and handshakes, Gerken wiped away a few tears.
“I had no idea,” he said. “We walked in, and I looked around and there were all these people I’ve known my whole life.”
Gerken’s parents, Bob and Mary Kay Gerken, said Gerken has always been an empathetic person.
“This took my breath away,” Bob said.
“We’re very proud of him. Now with this truck — everything helps,” Mary Kay said.
As humble as he is giving, Gerken wasn’t one to bask in the spotlight.
It’s not just me, he said. It’s all of Omaha reaching out and helping. It’s about the families.
He smiled. “I’m so grateful.”
"Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
There's that scene where Lloyd takes a wrong turn, heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, instead of Aspen, Colorado. Of course, nowhere would this pairing of signs exist. IMDB lists Nebraska as a filming location. But whether the wrong way scene — or the subsequent one in which Lloyd TOTALLY redeems himself — were Nebraska-shot? Can't be sure. It does look like it could be Nebraska.
In the Johnny Knoxville-starring comedy, our elderly hero lives in Lincoln. No scenes were filmed there, but they did shoot footage of the Nebraska State Capitol to cut in with the scenes set in Lincoln.
Though the best picture winner was almost entirely shot in South Dakota, its filming locations included Nebraska. A note at the end of the film mentions that the last band of free Sioux Indians surrendered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
“Elizabethtown" (2005)
Cameron Crowe's romantic comedy filmed scenes at and near Scotts Bluff National Monument, west of Scottsbluff and Gering, and Carhenge, north of Alliance.
“The Assassination of Richard Nixon” (2004)
This Sean Penn movie you might not remember shot footage in several downtown and midtown Omaha locations. Penn had also shot portions of his 1991 film “The Indian Runner” in Omaha.
“Held Up” (1999)
The Jamie Foxx and Nia Long comedy was shot, in part, in Fremont, Nebraska.
“Paper Moon” (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich shot parts of his classic road movie near Rulo, Nebraska.
“Lucky” (2011)
This Colin Hanks and Jeffrey Tambor serial killer comedy was shot in 30 area locations in Omaha and Council Bluffs, including the offices of The Daily Nonpareil.
“American Honey” (2016)
Shia LaBeouf briefly moved into the home of a Bennington family to shoot scenes for Andrea Arnold’s film.
