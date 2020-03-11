City of Omaha and Douglas County officials have implemented modest measures so far to try to slow the local spread of coronavirus, but have contingency plans for more drastic steps if the situation warrants, they said Wednesday.

The officials spoke in a morning press conference in Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office. As a sign of how fluid the coronavirus matter is, when they spoke Wednesday morning they were expecting NCAA men’s basketball tournament games to go forward in Omaha as scheduled, and were discussing plans for infection control at CHI Health Center.

But by afternoon, the NCAA had announced the games would be played without fans, only players’ families and staff.

Stothert said city and county officials are working with health care providers “to lower the risk and reduce the impact on our community. This is a rapidly changing situation, which requires action, flexibility, and thorough, accurate information.”

UNIFIED COMMAND

City and county officials have formed a Unified Command to coordinate coronavirus response. It is chaired by Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour. It could have the power to order general quarantines, but there has been no need to do so yet, the officials said.

Per state statute, Gov. Pete Ricketts and local health officials have the authority to cancel events or order closings. City codes about disaster preparedness and health and sanitation give Stothert the authority to act in “limited and extreme” circumstances, she said.

Nearly 300 people in metropolitan Omaha on Wednesday were under self-quarantine in their homes, said Carol Allensworth, chief of epidemiology and preparedness in the county health department. Another 44 were being monitored and asked to provide a daily update on their symptoms.

Allensworth stressed that people who believe they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it should call a healthcare provider before showing up at a medical facility to minimize the spread of disease.

“Emergency departments are for those with serious health conditions only; not just a minor case of the sniffles,” she said.

Douglas County officials have tested about 30 people in the course of their investigations, Allensworth said. Many more tests have been done across the city. The county has not had trouble getting individual tests when needed, she said.

Stothert said she is in consistent contact with University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold. Last week, UNMC was testing about 100 people a day, Stothert said. By the end of the week, they could have the capacity to test “thousands” a day, she said.

POLICE

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said police are currently responding to calls for service as normal, but if a coronavirus outbreak affects the department, it may have to change how it responds to lower-priority calls like minor traffic accidents.

Effective Wednesday, the Police Department temporarily suspended all travel and outside training, Schmaderer said. The department’s volunteer program also was suspended because many participants are over 70 and more susceptible to illnesses, he said.

FIRE

Emergency calls to Douglas County 911 are being screened to determine the level of protective equipment that should be worn by emergency responders, Fire Chief Dan Olsen said. Gloves, goggles and masks will be used when handling low-risk patients. Gowns will be worn in addition to those items for high-risk people, Olsen said.

If a firefighter exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 and has been in contact with someone who has the disease, he or she will be examined by the department’s medical director, who in turn will communicate with the Nebraska Bicontainment Unit at UNMC.

PUBLIC BUILDINGS

City and county buildings frequently visited by the public, such as Omaha City Hall and the Douglas County Courthouse, will be disinfected each week, in addition to regular office cleaning, as long as is necessary, Stothert said.

Officials have suspended visitation to the Douglas County Health Center until further notice, said Clare Duda, chairman of the Douglas County Board. Visitor screenings are underway at the Douglas County Youth Center and the county’s community mental health center.

“We recognize the hardship this may cause residents and their families, but it’s a necessary step to protect our long-term care and hospice residents who are considered high-risk,” Duda said.

CITY AND COUNTY SERVICES

Stothert and Duda said leaders of departments were updating contingency plans in order to protect workers and continue providing essential services in the event of widespread illness. They said they have the technology to allow employees to work from home if that becomes necessary.

Officials also stressed the importance of basic preventative measures: Cover your cough. Stay home if you’re sick. Disinfect frequently. And wash your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds.

“We will prepare, we will act responsible, but we will not panic,” Stothert said.

