Omaha’s streets desperately need an overhaul, leaders in transportation, construction and community development said Tuesday.
The first step to achieving that goal, they agreed: Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed $200 million streets bond.
More than a dozen business owners, civic leaders and government employees spoke in support of the bond during a public hearing before the Omaha City Council. No one opposed it.
Stothert wants the City Council to put the bond on the May 12 ballot as a way to establish a long-term plan to fix and maintain city streets.
Those supporters said the need for additional streets money is clear to anyone who drives Omaha’s roads. They argued that taking care of existing infrastructure will save money in the long term. And, some said, having top-notch infrastructure leads to better quality of life and could attract the kind of young, highly-skilled workers Omaha needs.
In making her case for the bond before the City Council, Stothert said the money would close a $34 million gap between what the city currently spends on roads and resurfacing projects and what it should spend.
The city currently spends $41 million to take care of about 150 lane miles; another $34 million could double that work, she said.
“Every part of the city will benefit,” Stothert told the council.
The city has previously said the bond would cost Omaha taxpayers $35 more in property taxes a year for every $100,000 of property valuation. But Stothert on Tuesday said that figure could end up being as low as $26.
Doug Kagan, the longtime leader of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, said his organization doesn't often support measures that increase taxes for citizens. But in this case, Kagan said in remarks to the council, it appears that delaying action on streets would only create a worse financial situation down the line.
Some supporters stressed that the bond issue is only the start of what needs to be a broader overhaul of transportation in Omaha, one that includes forward thinking about bicycle access, walkability and other means of transportation that aren't cars.
“We see this as a first step, and only a first step, toward a broader transportation improvement within our community,” said Curt Simon, the outgoing executive director of Metro, which runs the city's bus system.
Councilman Vinny Palermo, who said he supports the bond measure, raised concerns about whether Omaha has enough workers to complete new construction projects that would come from the bond.
The contractor community was "fairly well-tapped" the last few years, said Chris Hawkins of Hawkins Construction Co. But that shortage of workers was the result of a combination of lingering effects from the Great Recession and the impact from last spring's flooding.
Hawkins and other construction company leaders said they're not concerned about a worker shortage, especially because projects related to the bond would not begin until this summer.
If the bond passes, the city would receive $40 million a year for five years for street repairs. That figure is $6 million more than the $34 million Omaha needs. Stothert said the surplus would go to unimproved roads.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
