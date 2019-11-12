Surveillance video from a bar, made public Tuesday, shows the incident that led to the firing of Omaha fire union President Steve LeClair.
The video was evidence against LeClair. The Omaha Mayor's Office distributed the video after an arbitrator ordered LeClair should be reinstated to his Fire Department job.
The video is from Nov. 9, 2018, at Tiger Tom's Pub in Omaha. The victim said LeClair came on to her, then whispered "White Power" and punched her in the back. LeClair has disputed parts of accounts from the victim and witnesses. He said that he said "What white power?" to her. His attorney said LeClair nudged the victim with his elbow.
LeClair pleaded no contest in April to misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced in June to six months of probation.
