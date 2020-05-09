We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted a virtual commencement for the class of 2020 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.​

World-Herald photographer Anna Reed captured Matthew Meacham's day in a cap and gown while watching the UNL graduation celebration at his family’s Omaha home on Saturday.