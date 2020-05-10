Just after midnight less than a week ago, Jason Heimes and Ashley Jensen sat down together for their “lunch” break.
The two nurses, who work at Omaha’s Methodist Hospital, were taking a break from their 12-hour overnight shift. Heimes works on the sixth floor of the hospital’s North Tower in the Progressive Care Unit, which deals with patients with COVID-19. Jensen works in the Short Stay Unit on the fifth floor of the South Tower.
As usual, the night was long. They dealt with stress, anxiety and fatigue.
But that night, Heimes wanted to create a moment that his girlfriend wouldn’t forget.
Before their lunch, he instructed his colleagues to surprise Jensen. In the middle of their meal, eight of their colleagues all of a sudden entered the room. Loudly.
Jensen turned around.
After Jensen looked at the group of nurses, she turned around again to face her boyfriend, whom she has known for three years.
Then, Heimes got down on one knee with a ring in his hand, asking her to marry him.
She said yes.
The now engaged couple said they are ready to start a new chapter in their lives, even if they live in uncertain times.
“If we can get through this together and share those anxieties together through the pandemic,” Jensen said, “we can get through anything.”
Lucy Miranda-Gonzalez, one of the couple’s colleagues who recorded the proposal on her phone, described it as “beautiful, fun, uplifting and heartfelt.” Miranda-Gonzalez said she appreciated that Heimes included her and other nurses in the event.
“I loved that he involved his colleagues to witness and take part,” she said. “It’s wonderful, and it just shows that we are family.”
Heimes, who has worked at the hospital for eight years, said he wanted his colleagues to witness the moment because he considered them more than just work associates.
“They’ve always been super supportive of us,” Heimes said. “They’re like family to us.”
Miranda-Gonzalez said the proposal brings more positivity to her and other nurses, especially during this stressful time.
“We are grateful that this can still happen among the chaos,” she said.
Both Jensen and Heimes admitted that their plans, from everyday life to their careers, have changed since the shutdowns began.
Jensen said her fiancé’s support while working together helps her get through her day.
She said she is about to start her wedding planning. While anything can change during these uncertain times, she’s not afraid.
Because they have each other.
“This will bring us all together, and we can really see what matters in life,” Jensen said. “And that love conquers all, really.”
