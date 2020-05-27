All indoor exhibits will be closed when the Omaha zoo opens Monday June 1, and the capacity at any given time will be limited to 3,000 people. Before COVID-19, the zoo’s theoretical outdoor capacity was 16,000. People will be required to sign up in advance for a time slot.
In what zoo officials are calling phase one of the reopening, visitors will be limited to a one-way walk through the zoo. Paw prints have been added in high-traffic areas to assist with 6-foot social distancing, while directional signage and barriers mark the 1.8-mile walking path. The main gate will be used for entering the zoo, and the north gate will be used for exiting.
Zoo visitors will be required to make a reservation in advance, up to two days before their visit, by going to
OmahaZoo.com/Hours-and-Admission.
Time slots are available every half-hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
For full details
read more here. Photos: Omaha Zoo details reopening plan
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
All indoor exhibits, including the Desert Dome, will be closed when the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium reopens for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
Dennis Pate, the executive director and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, points out changes people can expect when the zoo reopens for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is planning to reopen for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is planning to reopen for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
The main gate will only be used for entering the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and the north gate will be used for exiting when it reopens for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is planning to reopen for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
All indoor exhibits, including the Scott Aquarium, will be closed when the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium reopens for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
Dennis Pate, the executive director and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium speaks on Wednesday. The zoo will reopen for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
All indoor exhibits will be closed when the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium reopens for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
Restrooms are being converted into family restrooms for when the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium reopens for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
Barriers surround the Lion's Pride statue at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha on Wednesday. The zoo will reopen for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
All indoor exhibits, including the Scott Aquarium, will be closed when the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium reopens for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
Plexiglass will divide employees and guests when entering the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium when it reopens for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
Paw prints are painted on the ground in areas where lines are expected to help remind people about social distancing for when the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium reopens for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Zoo reopening plan
A map with open and closed exhibits at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is displayed for the planned reopening for guests with safety restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.