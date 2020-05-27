All indoor exhibits will be closed when the Omaha zoo opens Monday June 1, and the capacity at any given time will be limited to 3,000 people. Before COVID-19, the zoo’s theoretical outdoor capacity was 16,000. People will be required to sign up in advance for a time slot.

In what zoo officials are calling phase one of the reopening, visitors will be limited to a one-way walk through the zoo. Paw prints have been added in high-traffic areas to assist with 6-foot social distancing, while directional signage and barriers mark the 1.8-mile walking path. The main gate will be used for entering the zoo, and the north gate will be used for exiting.

Zoo visitors will be required to make a reservation in advance, up to two days before their visit, by going to OmahaZoo.com/Hours-and-Admission.

Time slots are available every half-hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

For full details read more here.

Photos: Omaha Zoo details reopening plan

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email