One of Omaha’s premier fried chicken restaurants announced Tuesday that it was reopening, nearly five months after the death of its owner.

Time Out, located at 3518 N. 30th St., announced on its Facebook page that it was reopening its drive-thru window. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

So many drivers were lined up to go through the drive-thru Tuesday that Omaha police had to respond to make sure nearby streets weren’t blocked off. After 2:45 p.m., a World-Herald photographer estimated 50 cars were in line.

Time Out had been closed since the death of Steven L. Mercer, 59, on Christmas Day. The restaurant’s Facebook post thanked the community for its continued support.

Time Out opened in 1969 and was purchased by the Mercer family in 1972. In 2012, Time Out was named the winner of a World-Herald fried chicken food prowl.

“The place is legendary for a reason,” reviewer Sarah Baker Hansen wrote. “The flavor of the crisp outer crust — with a hint of cayenne pepper, one ingredient in the restaurant’s secret spice-loaded marinade — melts into the meat. “It’s spicy but not too spicy, greasy but not too greasy.”

___________________________________________________________

Omaha Dines: Here are the city’s 38 essential restaurants

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email