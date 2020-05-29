LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined by Dannette Smith, CEO of Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services, at his Friday coronavirus briefing.  

John Wyvill, executive director of the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, also will appear. Ricketts has included a sign language interpreter at all of his coronavirus briefings, a feature not included in previous press appearances. 

Along with making briefings accessible to deaf people, the governor has started using a Spanish-language interpreter at some coronavirus briefings in an effort to reach additional Nebraskans.

The briefing comes as Nebraska prepares for additional relaxing of social distancing restrictions. In most counties, starting Monday, the limit on gatherings will increase from the 10 people to 25 people or more, depending on the event and size of the venue. Other changes affect youth sports and bars. 

