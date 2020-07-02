LINCOLN — The governor's update on the state's COVID-19 response on Thursday will include information from History Nebraska and the Department of Motor Vehicles. 

The update, led Gov. Pete Ricketts, is the only one scheduled this week, and comes as the state's confirmed cases of coronavirus rose by 133 new cases to 19,310 as of Thursday morning. The death toll stood at 276.

Unlike some states that are seeing a new surge in cases, Nebraska's daily level of new positive COVID-19 tests has leveled off at between 116 and 251 over the past three weeks.

The number of new reported in Nebraska peaked at 677 on May 7.

A Spanish-language version of the press conference will be held at 3

