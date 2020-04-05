We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Something was missing Sunday at Levi Carter Park: the throngs of people who crowd together on sunny weekends to grill, listen to music and trade stories.

In a parking lot that was empty save for their vehicle, Tony Brown and Ana Washington whiled away the late afternoon following a long week at their jobs, Brown as a nurse’s aide and Washington in information technology.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a baby,” Brown said. “It’s a generational thing. ... When we’re not doing social distancing, this place is packed with cars.”

“Packed” described Levi Carter Park the weekend before, along with Zorinsky, Standing Bear and other Omaha area parks.

So many people gathered at Omaha parks the last weekend in March that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said that if the crowds didn’t relent, the city would close parks.

An estimated 1,000 people had gathered that weekend at Levi Carter, which is along Carter Lake, Stothert said.

The City of Omaha has 260 parks and plenty of space to enjoy them, but people must keep a safe 6-foot distance from others, Stothert said.

“We know that social distancing works. We know that limiting crowds works,” she said. “We are asking you to comply, or we will shut it down.”

On Sunday, a barricade temporarily blocked access to Levi Carter Park, and after it was removed, half a dozen police cars remained stationed there. Here and there groups of people gathered, but nothing like what normally would have occurred.

Brown said he believes parkgoers have gotten the message. It’s worth remembering, he said, that people haven’t been through a pandemic before, so breaking old habits comes hard.

“People don’t know what to expect,” he said.

Omaha police spokesman Michael Pecha said police are going to a number of parks in response to complaints, singling out the riverfront, where police also are addressing problems.

In a grassy area next to another parking lot along Carter Lake, Vicki Toney stood with friends, clutching a bottle of Purell. Several motorcyclists nearby gathered near their bikes to talk.

“I understand we have a crisis, but people are tired of sitting in their houses,” she said, as her friends nodded in agreement. “We’re supposed to be apart, but we need to be together.”