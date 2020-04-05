Something was missing Sunday at Levi Carter Park: the throngs of people who crowd together on sunny weekends to grill, listen to music and trade stories.
In a parking lot that was empty save for their vehicle, Tony Brown and Ana Washington whiled away the late afternoon following a long week at their jobs, Brown as a nurse’s aide and Washington in information technology.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a baby,” Brown said. “It’s a generational thing. ... When we’re not doing social distancing, this place is packed with cars.”
“Packed” described Levi Carter Park the weekend before, along with Zorinsky, Standing Bear and other Omaha area parks.
So many people gathered at Omaha parks the last weekend in March that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said that if the crowds didn’t relent, the city would close parks.
An estimated 1,000 people had gathered that weekend at Levi Carter, which is along Carter Lake, Stothert said.
The City of Omaha has 260 parks and plenty of space to enjoy them, but people must keep a safe 6-foot distance from others, Stothert said.
“We know that social distancing works. We know that limiting crowds works,” she said. “We are asking you to comply, or we will shut it down.”
On Sunday, a barricade temporarily blocked access to Levi Carter Park, and after it was removed, half a dozen police cars remained stationed there. Here and there groups of people gathered, but nothing like what normally would have occurred.
Brown said he believes parkgoers have gotten the message. It’s worth remembering, he said, that people haven’t been through a pandemic before, so breaking old habits comes hard.
“People don’t know what to expect,” he said.
Omaha police spokesman Michael Pecha said police are going to a number of parks in response to complaints, singling out the riverfront, where police also are addressing problems.
In a grassy area next to another parking lot along Carter Lake, Vicki Toney stood with friends, clutching a bottle of Purell. Several motorcyclists nearby gathered near their bikes to talk.
“I understand we have a crisis, but people are tired of sitting in their houses,” she said, as her friends nodded in agreement. “We’re supposed to be apart, but we need to be together.”
Access to Levi Carter Park is restricted for the rest of today. Please do not drive around barricades or you risk a citation. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/pZvbY0eY7j
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Photos: Omaha playgrounds closed though parks remain open during coronavirus pandemic
1 of 23
The playground at Levi Carter Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, police on Sunday restricted access to Levi Carter to reduce traffic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Spring Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Brookhaven Park in Omaha. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha encourages social distancing.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A girl rides a scooter past the playground at Memorial Park in Omaha on Saturday. A sign reminds the public that the playground is closed temporarily, though the park itself remains open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The ballfield, as seen through a chain-link fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks past the playground at Maple Village Park in Omaha. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A jogger at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Saturday. It, like other area playgrounds, is closed to the public.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Benson Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Hitchcock Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An empty ballfield at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape wraps the playground at Seymour Smith Park on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People use the trails at Seymour Smith Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A soccer field at Brookhaven Park in Omaha is empty Saturday, as playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Saddle Hills Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks around the lagoon at Hanscom Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at the playground at Gallagher Park in Omaha on Saturday explains that the area is temporarily closed.
