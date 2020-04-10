We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Douglas County Health Center is seeking donations and cards and letters to help its residents deal with stress, anxiety and loneliness brought on by the COVID-19 threat.

No new cases of coronavirus infection had been confirmed by Friday afternoon, said Erin Nelson, administrator of the health center.

She said she was hopeful the virus was being contained to two units with negative air flow, where the facility is isolating nine residents who have COVID-19.

Fifteen residents of the 237-bed long-term care facility in Omaha have been confirmed with COVID-19, and two have died. Four residents are hospitalized. Five county health center employees also have tested positive.

Speaking in a remote video news conference Friday, Nelson said about 120 people at the health center had been tested.

She said the facility is maintaining its required staff-to-resident ratios but is having to use mandatory overtime to do so, because of people calling in sick and staff departures.

Justin Stoll, a certified nurse assistant at the health center, said the overtime is challenging, but comes with the territory.

"When I signed up to work here, one of the things I signed up to for is that if something bad were to happen, they could make me stay over and work an extra shift," Stoll said. "I knew that coming in."

He and Bettie Smith, a medication aide, said they feel safe working at the health center and they have the necessary personal protective equipment.

The facility is asking for supplies for activities. Because of COVID-19 control measures in place, residents have to stay in their rooms, and activity materials can't be shared. The center is asking for adult coloring books, colored pencils, washable markers, crayons, drawing paper, stamps, greeting cards and envelopes, large-print crossword puzzle books, notebooks, journals, scrapbooks, nail care and cosmetic sets. They could also use iPads, iPods and wireless ear buds.

They are also seeking life-size baby dolls. They used to be able to share those among residents who find comfort in them, but they cannot share them now.

For staff, the center could use gum and mints, individually wrapped snacks, Gatorade, bottled water and tea and food delivery gift cards.

Stoll urged people to send cards and notes to residents who may not receive any from relatives and friends.

"Send letters, you know," he said. "Even after this virus thing goes away, still interact with these people. You have such social, wonderful people and living day to day get no outside communication with the outside world except for through us. Let's fix that. If you know of anybody living in a long-term care facility, send them a letter. .... just any kind of communication letting them know that you care."

Cards and pictures can be sent to Douglas County Health Center, Attention Recreational Therapy, 4102 Woolworth Ave., Omaha NE 68105. Donations should be coordinated by calling 402-444-7413.