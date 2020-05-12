We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Election poll inspector Larry Ziska looked around the South High gym an hour before polls closed Tuesday with the satisfaction of a host who just threw a successful party.

All poll workers had shown up. In-person voting was slow, but that was good news in this pandemic. Mail-in ballots made up for the low primary day turnout.

Plus this cavernous, empty high school gym offered ample room to spread out for social distancing, which helped masked poll workers and voters feel safe. There were extra face masks on hand, pens for voters to keep and Clorox wipes for the plastic ballot holders.

“It’s good to be a Nebraskan,” said the 78-year-old veteran poll worker.

That sentiment was echoed by Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who said Tuesday night that cooperation from state government agencies, county election offices and groups that helped recruit poll workers led to a primary that made him “very proud to be a Nebraskan today.”

“Nebraskans did not allow this pandemic to stop them from exercising their right to vote,” Evnen said. “They had opportunities to vote early by mail or at the polls. They selected the option they thought was best for them.”

Nebraska voters may not have turned out in person, but they did by ballot. Evnen’s office received 441,000 requests for early ballots. About 336,000 were returned before Tuesday. More were expected to be picked up at ballot drop-off boxes.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said the election’s 35% turnout smashed the modern-day record of 27% set in 2006. The influx of early ballots reversed what he usually sees in primaries: 85% of Douglas County votes this go-around were early ballots. The past two primary elections, early ballots accounted for 21% (2018) and 19% (2016) of total ballots cast.

He said this could be a precursor for November’s general election but “the virus is going to have a lot to say about that.”

One of Douglas County’s drop-off boxes stood outside the Milton R. Abrahams Branch Library near 90th and Fort Streets. In a 10-minute period around noon Tuesday, a reporter counted eight voters placing their ballot envelopes inside the box while just two people entered the library to vote in person.

Poll workers throughout Douglas County said Tuesday that in-person turnout was light.

“Half, if not one-third,” said poll worker Joe Clark at the old Center Mall at 42nd and Center Streets. “We’re usually well above 100 at this time.” As of 2 p.m., he’d logged 43 voters.

The Omaha Community Playhouse near 69th and Cass Streets had hosted 37 voters by lunchtime, including Jim Christensen, who wore a Space Force ball cap and a face mask. A Republican, Christensen said there wasn’t a lot on his ballot “to vote for” though he wanted to cast a “yes” vote for financing city bonds for more street repair.

“It’s overdue,” he said of his “yes” vote.

Poll workers across the county, and the state, carefully separated ballot stations and marked social distancing boundaries on the floor with blue tape.

There were no “I voted” stickers.

For the most part, those who turned up in person were people like Donna Dutcher, 50, who voted in the morning at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church on West Maple Road because she likes to be around people.

“I’m a social person. I’m tired of being isolated,” said Dutcher, who wore a homemade black mask.

Dutcher wasn’t worried about coming into contact with other people.

“People are social distancing at Walmart and Home Depot. They can do it when they vote, too,” she said.

At Dundee Elementary School, Joslynn Hoburg said she also likes going to the polling place.

“It’s a fun experience,” she said. “I like seeing all the signs, and it just reminds me of why I vote.”

Others were like Alyc Beasley, 26, who missed the deadline for the mail-in ballot. So she showed up first thing to cast her ballot at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in northwest Omaha — she was a little apprehensive until she saw the polling place was nearly empty.

Nothing was going to stop the committed Democrat from voting for former Vice President Joe Biden, she said. She’s not a fan of President Donald Trump.

“I hope there’s a good turnout. This election is very important,” she said. “We’ve just got to get the Oompa Loompa out of office.”

Kruse said he wanted to avoid a debacle like last month’s Wisconsin primary, which featured the spectacle of masked voters standing for hours in long lines to vote. In that election, many poll workers refused to show up, which meant consolidating many polling sites into just a few.

That happened at only a few locations in Omaha.

“Two things really helped us,” Kruse said. “We had time — we had two months to prepare. And we worked really hard not to have a consolidation of polling places.”

The nonpartisan voting rights group Civic Nebraska said the massive move to mail-in voting was reflected across the state, too

“We’re grateful to the overwhelming number of Nebraskans who voted by mail, which is a secure and convenient way to cast a ballot in sickness and in health,” John Cartier, Civic Nebraska’s director of voting rights, said in a statement. “Nebraska voters were presented with a challenge this election year, and they have risen to it.”

In the South High gym, Ziska reflected on a long history of voting and working local elections. His first for both was the presidential election of 1960 when John F. Kennedy was elected.

The host was pleased with how the day had gone.

“Holy smokes, people came in with their masks on. Everyone complied,” he said. “It’s been smooth as silk.”Photos: 2020 Nebraska primary voting