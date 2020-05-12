People who showed up to vote Tuesday at the A.V. Sorensen branch library at 48th and Cass Streets talked about having difficulty securing a mail-in ballot.
Marlys Nicolosi said she usually votes by mail but sent a request for a ballot to the wrong email address. She discovered her error too late. "I will probably never vote in person again," she said.
A man and a woman who declined to give their names said they had requested mail-in ballots but never got them. "I never got my ballot, but I need to vote," the woman said. "I'm just happy I'm in the right place."
Cathryn Jordan said she is a poll worker and will be working Tuesday night. "I like to vote in person just because I like to see the ballot go in the slot," she said. "It's not that I don't trust the process."
Poll workers like Jordan will receive a safety kit including an N95 mask, gloves, sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and a face shield.
At Dundee Elementary, 310 N. 51st St., Joslynn Hoburg said she was happy to be voting. "I kind of like going to the polling place. It's a fun experience," she said. "I like seeing all the signs, and it just reminds me of why I vote."
Douglas County election officials consolidated or moved some polling places across the city. People who want to know where to vote Tuesday can check the Nebraska secretary of state's website for polling places, votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.
