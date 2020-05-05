Applications for homeowners and teams of volunteers to participate in the 2020 Brush-Up Paint-a-Thon are being accepted.
The paint-a-thon, which is celebrating its 31st anniversary, is set to take place Aug. 15. Last year, 38 homes in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area were painted at no charge.
Qualified homeowners must live in Douglas or Sarpy Counties or in Council Bluffs. They also must be older than 60 or permanently disabled and meet resident and financial guidelines listed on the official application.
People looking to volunteer, serve as a sponsor or make a donation, or those who are homeowners in need, should email sarasab@projecthouseworks.org or call 402-965-9201. Homeowner applications also are available at any Wells Fargo Bank, online at brushupnebraska.org or by calling 211.
The deadline for homeowners and volunteers to register is May 31.
