As soon as the box arrived from DIBS for Kids, Leah Bates was eager to start working.

Being at home has been hard on the Bellevue West freshman, who is used to competing in dance, softball and indoor band competition.

“She enjoys keeping busy and needed something to do,’’ said her mom, Carrie.

Carrie felt the same way after being furloughed from her job as a trainer at a customer contact center for Omni Hotels and Resorts.

So when SHARE Omaha said it needed volunteers, Carrie went through the list and picked out things she could do.

One was putting together folders for parents and students involved in DIBS, which stands for Delivering Infinite Book Shelves. The literacy program brings books to the homes of thousands of Omaha Public Schools students. Having volunteers organize the folders means less work for teachers.

“I think books should always be available to anyone who wants to read,’’ Carrie said.

She and her daughter are also making cards for people at QLI, a rehabilitation program in Omaha.

Carrie doesn’t think she’ll be able to go back to work until the world starts traveling again.

“Right now, my goal is to do the things I never have time to do when I worked,’’ she said. “I’m also looking to do online classes.’’

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 35

