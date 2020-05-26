The Henry Doorly Zoo opens next week, but don’t expect to see the penguins in the aquarium or walk among the sand dunes in the Desert Dome because of new coronavirus restrictions.
All indoor exhibits will be closed when the Omaha zoo reopens June 1, and the capacity at any given time will be limited to 3,000 people. People will be required to sign up in advance for a time slot.
In what zoo officials are calling phase one of the reopening, visitors will be limited to a one-way walk through the zoo. Paw prints have been added in high-traffic areas to assist with 6-foot social distancing, while directional signage and barriers mark the 1.8-mile walking path. The main gate will be used for entering the zoo, and the north gate will be used for exiting.
Zoo visitors will be required to make a reservation in advance, up to two days before their visit, by going to OmahaZoo.com/Hours-and-Admission.
Time slots are available every half-hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
While visitors are not required to wear face masks, zoo officials encourage them to do so.
Staff members will wear face masks or face shields or have plexiglass in areas of close contact with guests. More than 50 hand sanitizing stations have been added, and staffing will be increased for cleaning and disinfecting.
Officials said there's no plan yet for when the zoo will move to phase two of its reopening. The details and timing will depend on the recommendations of public health officials regarding the coronavirus.
Other rules for the June 1 reopening include:
- IDs and online reservation receipts will be checked at the zoo’s main entrance.
- Tickets are discounted at $20.95 for guests ages 12 and older, $13.95 for children ages 3 to 11 and $19.95 for seniors ages 65 and over. That's a $4 discount.
- There will be a members-only hour from 8 to 9 a.m. June 1 through June 7.
- Concessions and retail items will be available at outside venues only.
- No ATM will be available.
- No access will be provided to the Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails, Scott Alaskan Adventure Splash Park, or other children's activity areas, including the Lion’s Pride statues.
- Stroller, wagon and wheelchair rental will be available (limited supply).
- No behind-the-scenes tours will be allowed in person. Only virtual tours will be offered.
- Children under the age of 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
- Guests are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles until their reservation time.
- Drinking fountains and water refill stations will not be available.
- Catering and menu offerings will be adjusted to reflect recommendations from local government authorities.
- Rides will be available on Sue’s Carousel following restrictions for social distancing. Capacity will be adjusted as needed.
- Ride wristband program will be suspended to limit rides to individual paid tickets only.
- Animal feeding opportunities will not be available.
“We are excited to reopen and welcome everyone back to the zoo,” said Dennis Pate, director and CEO of the zoo. “We are so grateful for the outpouring of community support during our closure.”
He said the zoo’s reopening plan was developed with the safety of guests, animals and employees as a top priority.
"Our plan is very conservative, but we believe that by taking one careful step at a time, we can assure a safe and enjoyable zoo experience for all,” Pate said.
The zoo announced earlier this month that it would furlough employees and eliminate positions after cutting its budget by 36% in response to COVID-19.
Spring and summer are the busiest times for the zoo, which lost an estimated $6.7 million between March 16, when the closure began, and the end of April.
