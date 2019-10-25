...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 10:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN AROUND 25.9 FEET THROUGH THE WEEKEND.
&&
Steve Van Dinter, a Verizon representative, holds his phone in downtown Omaha as it measures Internet connection speed. At that location, the speed was 1.886 gigabits per second or 1,886 megabits per second.
Omahans with compatible devices now can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service in Omaha.
Verizon announced the offering Friday, making Omaha the 15th city with the company's 5G service, said Verizon spokesman Steve Van Dinter.
The next generation of wireless technology features extremely fast speeds, Van Dinter said. If someone were trying to download a movie on 4G, it might take 10 to 20 minutes. Downloading on 5G would take 5 to 10 seconds, he said.
Verizon laid fiber bundles throughout the downtown area to provide for the 5G service. In addition, he said, the company had to install small cell, pole-mounted antennas in the area.
If someone has a compatible device, the service is available in parts of downtown Omaha, including the Old Market, the Omaha Children's Museum, the Orpheum Theater, the Durham Museum, Heartland of America Park, Central High School and Creighton University.
