Verizon announces 5G service in downtown Omaha

Steve Van Dinter, a Verizon representative, holds his phone in downtown Omaha as it measures Internet connection speed. At that location, the speed was 1.886 gigabits per second or 1,886 megabits per second.

Omahans with compatible devices now can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service in Omaha.

Verizon announced the offering Friday, making Omaha the 15th city with the company's 5G service, said Verizon spokesman Steve Van Dinter.

The next generation of wireless technology features extremely fast speeds, Van Dinter said. If someone were trying to download a movie on 4G, it might take 10 to 20 minutes. Downloading on 5G would take 5 to 10 seconds, he said. 

Verizon laid fiber bundles throughout the downtown area to provide for the 5G service. In addition, he said, the company had to install small cell, pole-mounted antennas in the area.

If someone has a compatible device, the service is available in parts of downtown Omaha, including the Old Market, the Omaha Children's Museum, the Orpheum Theater, the Durham Museum, Heartland of America Park, Central High School and Creighton University. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com

