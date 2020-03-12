Residents who fall behind on their MUD or OPPD bills will not see their service cut off, according to the Omaha Public Power District and Metropolitan Utilities District.
Nor should people worry about the quality and availability of tap water, MUD said.
In a press release issued Thursday, MUD stressed that there’s no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted in water. Officials urged people to continue using tap water, saying MUD’s treatment process safely disinfects and filters for bacteria, viruses and other contaminants.
Some stores nationally and in the Omaha area have seen sales of bottled water spike in recent weeks.
“Our water distribution system has not been compromised,” said Chris Fox, MUD’s director of water quality.
MUD has suspended disconnecting water services for nonpayment until further notice, the utility said. This guarantees people have access to water for drinking, cooking and keeping clean.
OPPD said Thursday that it will suspend disconnections for nonpayment through April 30. At that time, the utility will reconsider the moratorium, said OPPD President Tim Burke.
“We are keenly aware of the importance of reliable electricity to power (your) lives, now more than ever,” Burke said, noting that it’s needed to keep people connected via phones, computers and other electronics.
World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.
A look back at the Nebraska Medical Center biocontainment unit’s Ebola patients
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How many weeks of chemicals does MUD have if the supply chain is disrupted?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.