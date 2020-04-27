20200428_biz_buffett_1

The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting will be an online only affair this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than Charlie Munger, Greg Abel will sit in as Warren Buffett’s right-hand man during a most unusual Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting Saturday.

Buffett in March decided that actual shareholders won’t be invited to this year’s meeting due to coronavirus concerns. In the past, the meeting that chairman Buffett has often called “Woodstock for Capitalists” has drawn more than 30,000 people to Omaha.

But the business portion of the meeting must go on. And Buffett also decided to still do a Q and A session — albeit, an abbreviated one — that will be available to watch on Yahoo.com. All the proceedings will begin at 3 p.m. with what Buffett in a press release Monday called a “pre-meeting show.”

In the past Buffett announced that Abel, the vice chairman of Berkshire’s non-insurance operations, will join him for the question and answer sessions, where questions will be posed by business journalist Becky Quick. Shareholders this year won’t be able to directly ask questions of Buffett but have been encouraged to submit them to Quick and two other journalists.

It would seem possible Abel is taking the traditional role of sitting by Buffett’s side due to Munger’s age — he’s 96 years old. Buffett, 89, had earlier announced before the meeting format was changed that Abel would be taking part in the questioning period, something some shareholders had requested for years.

Buffett said no other Berkshire board members will attend the meeting. Berkshire’s first-quarter earnings report will be available at 7 a.m. CDT Saturday.

“We will greatly miss seeing our shareholders in Omaha this year,” Buffett said.

Buffett also said if any shareholders want to purchase items that would have been available for sale at the meeting, the Berkshire Hathaway website beginning Friday will offer links on where the offers can be accessed.

