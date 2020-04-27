Rather than Charlie Munger, Greg Abel will sit in as Warren Buffett’s right-hand man during a most unusual Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting Saturday.
Buffett in March decided that actual shareholders won’t be invited to this year’s meeting due to coronavirus concerns. In the past, the meeting that chairman Buffett has often called “Woodstock for Capitalists” has drawn more than 30,000 people to Omaha.
But the business portion of the meeting must go on. And Buffett also decided to still do a Q and A session — albeit, an abbreviated one — that will be available to watch on Yahoo.com. All the proceedings will begin at 3 p.m. with what Buffett in a press release Monday called a “pre-meeting show.”
In the past Buffett announced that Abel, the vice chairman of Berkshire’s non-insurance operations, will join him for the question and answer sessions, where questions will be posed by business journalist Becky Quick. Shareholders this year won’t be able to directly ask questions of Buffett but have been encouraged to submit them to Quick and two other journalists.
It would seem possible Abel is taking the traditional role of sitting by Buffett’s side due to Munger’s age — he’s 96 years old. Buffett, 89, had earlier announced before the meeting format was changed that Abel would be taking part in the questioning period, something some shareholders had requested for years.
Buffett said no other Berkshire board members will attend the meeting. Berkshire’s first-quarter earnings report will be available at 7 a.m. CDT Saturday.
“We will greatly miss seeing our shareholders in Omaha this year,” Buffett said.
Buffett also said if any shareholders want to purchase items that would have been available for sale at the meeting, the Berkshire Hathaway website beginning Friday will offer links on where the offers can be accessed.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, right, Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, play bridge during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts on Sunday.
People look on as Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, play bridge alongside master bridge players Bob Hamman and Sharon Osberg during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts on Sunday.
Dale Arden Chong of Los Angeles tries on a necklace alongside her mother Sandra Chong of Omaha, as sales professional Nicole Konen looks on during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
Locklynn Browning, 3, Ashley Browning, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Chelsea Westerman, of Aberdeen, South Dakota look at jewelry during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
Belinda Jiang, of Omaha, poses with a cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Vice Chair Charlie Munger during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
Ray Renk of San Francisco, California, holds his daughter Kennedy, 8, alongside his son Benjamin, 10, while sporting personalized suits and watching Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walk the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is flanked by members of the media while walking the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
Ma Qianli of China, takes a selfie with a mannequin of Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Vice Chair of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, left, checks his watch while awaiting the start of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Kim Seong Cheol, 12, center, of South Korea, samples the FlightSafety Mixed Reality Flight during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Shareholders Charlotte Beardmore, of Gretna, and Dwight Derry of Omaha, color a spot of their choice at the Benjamin Moore & Co. booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
People wait in line to shop at the Fruit of the Loom booth which showcased their designs during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Ajay Punia, 4, of Danville, California, watches toy trains pass by at the BNSF Railway booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Shareholder Glenn Barker, of Corinth, Mississippi, uses the phone alongside a Warren Buffett display at the Benjamin Moore & Co. booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
People explore the convention center while walking past signage of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, at the Benjamin Moore & Co. booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Jan Eisenschmid of Germany shares a high five with the Geico Gecko before posing together for a photo as Berkshire Hathaway shareholders take advantage of Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Both the Geico Gecko and Marlene Owens of Morro Bay, California are wearing smiles as Marlene stands in the checkout line at the Geico store during Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha
Michael Gawley, 4, enjoys a chocolate chip cookie from atop the shoulders of his father, John Gawley of Ralston, Nebraska as Berkshire Hathaway shareholders take advantage of Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Heather Mason of Park City, Utah tries on some new footwear in the Justin Boots booth as Berkshire Hathaway shareholders take advantage of Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Dairy Queen treats all around for Mary Herrington of Bellevue, Nebraska and her two children Lydia Herrington, 2, and A.J. Herrington, 6, during Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
Tuned in to their smartphones below an image of Warren Buffett on display in the Bookworm booth, are from left, Bok Ai Ong of Singapore, Jan Moore of Calgary Alberta Canada and Jack Johnston of Dayton, Ohio during Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting comes to Omaha once again.
Ariel Hsing, right, the U.S. Olympian and North American Table Tennis Champion, plays table tennis during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday
Ariel Hsing, the U.S. Olympian and North American Table Tennis Champion plays table tennis during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts on Sunday.
