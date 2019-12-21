Big-city crime data analysis is coming to Sarpy County through a collaboration between law enforcement agencies in the county and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
This week, students at the UNO College of Information Science and Technology demonstrated for Sarpy officials the crime data analysis system that they created using Sarpy 911 call data.
Educators and law enforcement officials say the new effort has the potential to make the jobs of street cops, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters safer, improve response times and cut down on crime. It just depends on where the program, which is still in its infancy, goes from here.
“This is the trend in law enforcement — to utilize data to analyze things and be more efficient,” said Kerry W. Ward, associate professor at the college, which is located in the Peter Kiewit Institute. Ward was a police officer for six years in Indianapolis before coming to UNO.
The project is still somewhat rudimentary, Ward said. For it to reach its full potential, several things need to happen. First and foremost, law enforcement officials will need to buy in to the idea that laptops, spreadsheets and charts are legitimate crime-fighting tools. Then, funding will be needed to hone the system in Sarpy County and spread it to other counties.
“There are a lot of counties that can utilize this, and we’d like to generalize this and improve it,” Ward said.
Sarpy County is the fastest-growing county in the state, Ward said. More than 140,000 calls are made to 911 annually, with the number expected to grow.
Sachin Pawaskar, the professor who taught the class handling the project; Lt. Dennis Svoboda of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office; and Ward described what they have learned from the data and how it can be used:
Already, they have noticed that crime or crashes sometimes spike at odd times, maybe on a Tuesday, instead of the stereotypical Friday and Saturday nights. And they have learned that Sarpy County deputies spent 80 hours answering a total of 313 false alarms in the last month. Cut those false calls in half and the county can save thousands of dollars in resources every month.
About 31,000 calls have been made to Sarpy County 911 since Nov. 1, and 9,761 were answered by sheriff’s deputies. How many of those involved suspected drunken driving? 408.
That kind of analysis can be done instantly with this system instead of the couple of days it previously took.
The system allows command staff to look at trends in crime and car crashes to determine whether officers should be deployed differently.
“This is going to improve public safety,” Svoboda said.
The database has five years of Sarpy 911 calls in it.
Ward said big cities such as Chicago and New York are more likely to have sophisticated data analysis and visualization systems, but moderate-sized metropolitan areas such as Sarpy County don’t have the financial resources to develop such systems. There’s no such thing as an affordable off-the-shelf system because 911 data systems vary from county to county (the federal government is working to standardize 911 data collection).
Working with UNO, and by providing input, the county received the system for free. Its value? Ward estimated the students’ time was worth $250,000 to $500,000.
In addition to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Svoboda said, the police departments in Bellevue, La Vista and Papillion participated.
