NU Foundation applauds $290 million in support

The University of Nebraska Foundation this month announced that it surpassed $290 million in philanthropic support in the budget year ending June 30.

The foundation said 57,215 donors committed more than $244.9 million in gifts, grants and pledges. Additionally, $45.6 million in future commitments were made through bequests and planned gifts, including money from charitable trusts.

The NU Foundation solicits private contributions for the NU system, which includes campuses in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.

Renovation completed at UNMC dental facility

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry last week celebrated completion of the renovation of its Durham Outpatient Center clinic in Omaha.

The $2.6 million renovation expanded the clinic from seven dental chairs to 15. A conference room was added and the reception area, sterilization lab and some other areas received upgrades. The renovation also was designed to improve comfort and increase accessibility for patients with compromised mobility.

Dr. Janet Guthmiller, dean of the college, said the renovation “allows the clinic to now serve as a rotation site for our dental students and dental hygiene students.”

Metro launches noncredit academy related to games

Metropolitan Community College will begin a Unity 3D Academy in early February.

The noncredit, part-time program will last four months. The program aims to help students design 2D, 3D and virtual reality games and experiences.

The program will use Unity, a game development tool used by numerous industries, including gaming and filmmaking.

Robert Caldwell, a Metro workforce training manager, said through a press release that the “ability to build and utilize virtual 3D models brings plans, projects, ideas and images to life, aiding in innovation across industries.”

Registration has begun. For more information, call Metro at 531-622-4771.

