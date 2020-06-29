An Omaha spiritual community will hold a drive-thru donation drive for its food pantry program on July 11.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Unity of Omaha will accept nonperishable food items, which will go to Omahans who experience food insecurity.

In addition to nonperishable items, non-glass food items, cash and checks can be dropped off during the event at the spiritual community’s location at 3424 N. 90th St. Donations can also be made online by visiting UnityOmaha.org.

