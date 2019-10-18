Wally Weitz first heard of United Way when he was 8 years old.
His mother, who volunteered at the Travelers Aid Society, which partnered with the United Way in New Orleans, explained the organization to him.
“She said ‘Well thousands of people downtown all pool their money and United Way gives it out to other agencies,’” Weitz said. “And well, that seemed like a good idea to me.”
Wally Weitz and his wife, Barbara Weitz, were honored as the 2019 “Citizens of the Year” at United Way of the Midlands’ annual luncheon on Friday.
More than 500 donors and partner agencies attended the event aimed at honoring local businesses’ support and sharing United Way’s annual progress and future goals, said communications manager Brayton Hagge.
The Omaha-Council Bluffs chapter of United Way invests 92 cents of every donated dollar in supporting the basic needs, education and financial stability of community members, said Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO of the chapter.
“It’s hard for one company or one nonprofit to address all these needs,” Forsberg said.
The organization helped 250,000 people in 2018 by partnering with 700 organizations, Forsberg said.
The Weitzes began working with United Way of the Midlands when the couple moved to Omaha in 1973.
Wally Weitz joined Chiles, Heider, a regional investment firm, where he spent 10 years managing accounts for individuals and doing equity research.
In 1983, Wally Weitz founded Weitz Investment Management, which now manages about $4 billion in assets through its family of mutual funds and separately managed accounts.
Together, the couple founded the Weitz Family Foundation in 2000 to help break the cycle of poverty in Omaha by aiding individuals and organizations.
“I think of our work as dealing with a more subtle social disaster,” Barbara Weitz said. “And the social disaster is that not everyone in our community has the same opportunities.”
Wally Weitz said they both have recognized the issues surrounding unequal wealth distribution and poverty since they were young. He added they both wanted to address systemic problems, rather than placing metaphorical band-aids over symptoms.
“It’s not just writing checks,” Wally said. “It’s kind of fun to find other people around the community to recruit to help get involved in it.”
Barbara described the foundation as a runway to the United Way because it often supports grassroots organizations that are too small to be picked up by the United Way.
Among the organizations the couple supported were the Nothing But Net Foundation, the Great Plains Louder than a Bomb and the Intercultural Senior Center.
Outside of the Weitz Family Foundation, Barbara Weitz taught at the University of Nebraska at Omaha for 15 years and now serves on the NU Board of Regents. She referenced her work in growing student service learning projects throughout Omaha, saying anyone can have a voice and an impact.
“I really would hope that people would steel up their courage and try getting involved in something,” Barbara Weitz said. “It’s really great to start young and then you grow with the causes you care about.”
The United Way also presented its 2019 “Campaign Recognition Award” on Friday. The winners are:
- Volunteer Organization of the Year: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- New Business Partner of the Year: Midwest Maintenance
- Corporate Partner of the Year, less than 100 employees: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Corporate Partner of the Year, 100-199 employees: Lindsay Corp.
- Corporate Partner of the Year, 200-800 employees: Scheels All Sports
- Corporate Partner of the Year, 801 or more employees: Valmont Industries Inc.
