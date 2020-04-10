We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials have a new date.

The swim trials will take place June 13 to June 20, 2021, at Omaha's CHI Health Center, officials announced Friday.

The rescheduled trials are the sole qualifier for swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July 2021. The trials event schedule will remain the same across the 15-session, eight-day event.

"Fans can expect to witness the same incredible level of competition and entertainment throughout this highly anticipated event," said USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger.

Ticket purchasers have the option of being reissued new tickets in the same seats for the same sessions or ticket refunds within six months of the rescheduling announcement.

Remaining tickets can be purchased through any Ticketmaster outlet or online at ticketmaster.com/swimtrials20 or at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office.