Two influential members of Congress with political views at polar opposites visited Omaha on Saturday to boost the House incumbent and a challenger in Nebraska’s most competitive congressional district.
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R- Calif., who is in line to become speaker if the GOP wins the House this fall, told 500-plus Douglas County Republicans that he and President Donald Trump need Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Hours earlier, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told 300-plus local Democrats that the Omaha area needs to send Kara Eastman to join her squad.
McCarthy and Jayapal said they want the residents of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District to see the stark differences between their parties’ visions for the future.
McCarthy and Bacon said Democrats like Jayapal and Eastman risk American capitalism by embracing Democratic socialism and “Medicare for All.” They called the November election “socialism versus freedom.”
“It’s no longer the Democratic Party we knew and debated for years,” McCarthy told The World-Herald. “This is the new Socialist Democratic Party that has taken over.”
Jayapal and Eastman said Republicans like McCarthy and Bacon “put profit ahead of people.” They said congressional Democrats, not Republicans, have plans that would fix health care and Social Security.
“That is not radical; it’s right on time,” Jayapal said of her bill on Medicare for All supported by Eastman and another that would make high-income earners pay more to fund Social Security.
McCarthy stressed Bacon’s importance to GOP House leaders in an interview with The World Herald before speaking to the Douglas County Republican Party during its annual gathering at CHI Health Center Omaha.
He touted the $800 billion he said Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, helped secure for flood recovery in and around Offutt Air Force Base.
“I watch a lot of people follow his direction because he has that natural leadership quality,” especially on matters of national security, McCarthy said of Bacon.
Both said the country is experiencing the best economy of their lifetimes, and McCarthy said Bacon would keep the economy moving.
In an interview after speaking, Jayapal said she supported Eastman during the Omahan’s 2018 run and backs her today because of her “command of the issues” and because her “values are in the right place.”
She touted the importance of Eastman declining donations from corporate political action committees and soliciting funds from fellow progressives, including Nebraskans from diverse backgrounds.
“She’ll fight for average folks in her district,” Jayapal said.
Voters should consider the contrast on health care, Jayapal said. Republicans are trying to gut Obamacare in Congress and the courts and Eastman wants to cover everyone, she said.
Bacon expects to face Eastman this fall. He said she remains out of step with Omaha-area voters.
“They want to take over health care,” he said. “They’re going to raise your taxes. They want to get rid of the Electoral College. They want to pack the Supreme Court.”
Eastman said Bacon votes in the interest of his political party and the president, not the needs of working people in his district.
“We’re tired of people telling us what Nebraska is,” Eastman said. “We can have something better.”
Before she can turn her attention to Bacon, Eastman faces a three-way primary for the Democratic nomination with local lawyer Ann Ashford and Omaha restaurateur Gladys Harrison.
Eastman’s camp confirmed Saturday that she supports Jayapal’s Medicare for All bill, House Resolution 1384, which moves Americans onto Medicare and restricts private insurance from competing.
The other Democrats in her primary embrace a different approach to health care than Medicare for All. They want to enhance Obamacare and offer people a subsidized public option to compete with private insurance.
Ashford said Thursday that she wants to see Congress adopt “a realistic approach” that allows union workers who like their private insurance to keep it and protects Omaha’s insurance industry jobs.
“We don’t need these pie-in-the-sky kinds of dreams,” she said. “When people stand on philosophy and dreams instead of what can be passed, it benefits nobody.”
Harrison, in a statement Friday, said she wants to bring stakeholders together to find a way to make health insurance programs offered under Obamacare more affordable and accessible.
“No one should have to choose between buying groceries or paying for medical treatment and prescriptions,” she said.
The Nebraska primary is May 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.