Fifteen percent of Union Pacific Railroad's 37,500 employees will take steep pay cuts through August, the Omaha-based railroad told its employees Tuesday.

Executives will take a 25% cut from May through August, and employees not covered by union contracts, such as managers, must take unpaid leave for one week each month through August, U.P. said. The unpaid leave will result in a pay cut for those employees of close to 25%.

U.P. spokeswoman Kristen South said the 12-member board of directors, which includes CEO Lance Fritz, will absorb the cut as well. Eleven of those directors received compensation ranging from $46,667 to $356,411 in fiscal year 2019, according to a financial statement. Most board members received in the vicinity of $300,000, the statement said.

For his service as CEO of the company, Fritz received $1.17 million in base salary and total compensation of $15 million in 2019, including stock, options, change in pension value and other sources, the financial statement said.

Employees who are covered by unions will not be affected by the 25% cut or the unpaid leave requirement, South said.

Fritz said through a statement that he considered "many possible scenarios," including permanent workforce cuts, but decided the 25% cut to executives and managers "would address our short-term needs."

A statement from U.P. said the railroad has experienced an "unprecedented drop in volume due to COVID-19." South would not discuss which sectors of U.P.'s customers have been hit hardest but said that might come up in a quarterly earnings call Thursday. She also didn't disclose how much money will be saved through the strategy.

She said it's unclear what will happen to the affected salaries after August. "It's a fluid situation," she said. "We're going to continue to evaluate. ... I don't think we can speculate at this point."

U.P. embarked in late 2018 on an efficiency strategy called Unified Plan 2020. South said U.P. employed about 42,000 people in 2018, and that number has been reduced by about 4,500 through workforce reductions, attrition and retirements.