Two people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday morning after a single-car crash.
The car was headed east down Dewey Avenue at a high rate of speed, Omaha Police Sgt. Neal Bonacci said. The car, with five people inside, left the roadway to the south, struck a tree and then hit a retaining wall near 37th Street, Bonacci said.
The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m., according to Douglas County 911 dispatchers.
At least four of the occupants were ejected, Bonacci said. Two people were dead at the scene and two were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
Most of the occupants were not wearing seat belts, said Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman. '
The crash scene was illuminated by streetlights and Christmas lights when the coroner arrived around 6 a.m.
Pecha said autopsies are still underway and more information will be available after the dead people's relatives are contacted.
World-Herald photographer Chris Machian contributed to this report.
