A vehicle collided with a Metro bus Sunday evening, and two people were hurt.
According to dispatchers, the collision occurred just before 8 p.m. at 97th and Maple Streets.
The injured people were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. Their injuries weren't life-threatening.
