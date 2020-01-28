Two 8-year-old children were hit by a pickup truck and injured Tuesday in Omaha.

The boys had run into traffic at 33rd Street and Ames Avenue after leaving Skinner Elementary School nearby, according to Omaha police. They were struck by a Chevrolet Avalanche.

One boy suffered a serious leg injury. Omaha Fire Department medics rushed him to the Nebraska Medical Center. The other boy was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center by a parent.

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

Tags

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription