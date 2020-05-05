We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Grand Island area and one was reported in Dakota County on Tuesday.

The Central District Health Department, which oversees Merrick, Hamilton and Hall Counties, reported the two new deaths, bringing the district's total to 39.

There have been 31 deaths in Hall County, eight in Hamilton County and zero in Merrick County. In addition, 15 cases have been reported in Merrick County, 50 cases in Hamilton County and 1,285 in Hall County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hall County made up about 39% of Nebraska's reported deaths.

Dakota County also reported a death, bringing the county's total to three, according to Dakota County Health.

A total of 6,083 cases and 78 deaths were reported in Nebraska as of Monday night.

Forty-five new cases were reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, bringing its total to 439.

Three new cases were reported in Pottawattamie County Tuesday, bringing to 62 the total number of cases in the county, according to the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.

Two of the new cases are residents of Council Bluffs; the other is from Oakland.

Top 25 counties with the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 infection