Two Lewis Central High School students were killed Friday in a crash south of Council Bluffs, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred about 1:23 p.m. near Pioneer Trail and Humbolt Lane.
Sheriff Jeff Danker declined to name the students, pending family notification.
In a Facebook post Friday night, the Lewis Central School District said: "We were heartbroken to learn that two of our students lost their lives in a car accident today. More details will be shared as law enforcement allows."
Lewis Central Superintendent Eric Knost said, "We're just devastated. Devastated."
"These are two of our own children," he said. "We're in the business of taking care of kids, nurturing kids, loving kids, to find out we lost two of our own is devastating."
Knost said the district and school community are working to help the family. Counselors and staff will be in the Lewis Central library Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all day Monday to assist grieving students, the district said.
"It’s just a horrific thing for any parent or family member to go through, our hearts are with them," Knost said. "We're rallying around each other and rallying around the community."
The crash involved a pickup truck and a car, the Sheriff's Office said, and occurred about 3 miles southeast of the high school.
Rescue crews treated the occupants of the pickup at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office said it would release more information Saturday. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
