...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP
TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 60 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
BLOWING SNOW MAY CAUSE BRIEF PERIODS OF WHITEOUT CONDITIONS.
POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
CONSIDERING ADJUSTING TRAVEL PLANS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
Two law enforcement officials and an Omaha resident received Martin Luther King Jr. awards Friday in recognition of their work in the community.
Capt. Anna Colon was honored by the City of Omaha, and the Douglas County recipient was Capt. Leon Valquier. Dominique Morgan was honored by the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department as the citizen representative.
The three were honored at the City-County Dr. King Employee Celebration on Friday.
Franklin Thompson, director of the city’s Human Rights and Relations Department, said the event drew about 125 people, consisting of the honorees' friends and relatives, despite slippery road conditions and freezing rain.
The turnout was a testament to the community's support and the nominees themselves, he said.
Capt. Anna Colon, City of Omaha
Colon joined the Omaha Police Department in 1999, where she has worked in uniformed patrol bureau, gang unit, internal affairs and homicide, according to a press release from the city. She also manages the criminal, bureau-special and officer-involved investigation teams.
For 24 years, Colon served in the U.S. Air Force. She deployed to the Gulf Coast in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina and to Guatemala, where she helped to provide medical, dental and vision care to more than 8,500 people.
She became superintendent of the 710th Medical Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base in 2005. In 2007, she volunteered to serve in Iraq, where she cared for critically injured soldiers and civilians at a field hospital. Colon retired from the Air Force in 2009.
She is now the chaplain for the Black Police Officers Association and a member of the Latino Police Officers Association.
“The acts by Capt. Colon are the personification of Dr. King’s words, ‘Use me God. Show me how to take who I am, who I want to be, and what I can do, and use it for a purpose greater than myself,’” wrote Colon’s nominators, Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.
Capt. Leon Valquier, Douglas County
Valquier has worked for Douglas County Corrections since 2003. In 2009, he was promoted to his current position, where his responsibilities include recruitment, training and wellness.
“Capt. Valquier carries that torch that burns brightly for diversity, equality and justice,” Sgt. John Deases, Valquier’s nominator, said. “Through the efforts of Capt. Valquier, the Douglas County Jail is a better place.”
Both are involved with PACE, or Police Athletics for Community Engagement, where they coach children in sports to help prevent at-risk activities, such as gang activity and drug use.
Dominique Morgan, citizen
Morgan, executive director of Black and Pink, a prison reform organization, has dedicated his work to advocating on behalf of the LGBTQ and gender non-conforming community and individuals with HIV and AIDS.
He is also an NAACP Freedom Fighter recipient and one of the Ten Top Outstanding Young Omahans.
“Mr. Morgan has demonstrated incredible resilience by overcoming his lived experience of incarceration as a youth. He has made an inspiring 180-degree turn in his life and is now dedicated to the cause of social justice and reform,” said Thompson, of the city’s Human Rights and Relations Department.
