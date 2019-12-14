Two people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle car crash Saturday morning.
A vehicle was headed eastbound at a high rate of speed on Dewey Avenue early Saturday, said Sgt. Neal Bonacci. The vehicle, with five occupants, left the roadway to the south, struck a tree and then hit a retaining wall near 37th Street, Bonacci said.
The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m., according to Douglas County Dispatch.
At least four of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle, Bonacci said. Two people were dead at the scene and two were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
A majority of the occupants were not wearing seat belts, said Officer Michael Pecha.
The scene was illuminated by streetlights and Christmas lights when the coroner arrived around 6 a.m.
Pecha said autopsies are still underway and more information will be available after the deceased's next of kin are contacted.
World-Herald photographer Chris Machian contributed to this report.
