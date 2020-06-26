Two people were injured in a crash on Nebraska Highway 50 on Friday morning.
Both individuals were taken to a trauma center. One was flown by helicopter.
The intersection of Highway 50 and Nebraska Highway 31 is closed, according to a Sarpy County dispatcher.
