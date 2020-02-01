A man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in North Omaha.

Another person was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue, Douglas County dispatchers said.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started