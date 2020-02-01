A man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in North Omaha.
Another person was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue, Douglas County dispatchers said.
