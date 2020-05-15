We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two correctional officers with the Douglas County Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both are self-isolating at home, according to a press release from county officials.

Officials believe that the officers contracted the virus in the community in separate occurrences.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Douglas County Health Department to conduct contact trace investigations to ensure all staff and incarcerated individuals who may have come into contact with these officers are monitored,” said Mike Myers, director of Douglas County Department of Corrections. "To date, we have tested more than 35 staff and incarcerated individuals. Prior to these two cases, all other tests have been negative."

Douglas County Corrections has about 500 employees. As of Friday, there were about 1,100 incarcerated individuals at Corrections.

“Since early March, we have taken an abundance of precautions to minimize the risk for incarcerated individuals and staff," Myers said. "It is our hope these measures prove effective in protecting all individuals entrusted to our custody.”

Two inmates at Omaha’s Community Corrections Center have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

A total of 20 inmates within the state's prison system have been tested so far, with two testing positive, 12 testing negative and six results still pending.

The second inmate to test positive had close contact with the first, who was hospitalized Monday for unrelated health issues and tested there.

Our best staff photos of May 2020