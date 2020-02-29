Two people were transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in West Omaha on Saturday, emergency dispatchers said.
The crash at 156th and Q Streets about 8:20 p.m. left a woman critically injured and a man in extremely critical condition.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that both were on the motorcycle before the crash.
