A pedestrian walks into wind-blown snow on Friday in downtown Omaha.

The severe cold looks like it will stick around for one more day and night before temperatures rise Tuesday.

The Omaha area will see temperatures about 25 degrees below normal Monday, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley. "Tonight might be the coldest night. Then numbers start climbing."

The forecast for Monday night calls for a low of 5 below zero with wind chills of 10 to 20 below.

Temperatures should be close to normal by Tuesday afternoon, Nicolaisen said, with a high of 31 expected.

Wednesday brings a good chance of precipitation, he said, with 1-2 inches of snow expected for most of the area. The precipitation likely will switch over to rain before noon. Wednesday's high is expected to be 37.

The snow "is going to be melting through the day," Nicolaisen said. "It will have a hard time sticking."

The ice that has stayed on sidewalks and streets also should melt Wednesday, he said.

Some spotty precipitation could linger through Thursday, he said.

