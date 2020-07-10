The Transportation Security Administration will hold a special enrollment at Eppley Airfield for its airline passenger PreCheck program.

The TSA will set up an enrollment center inside the terminal at Eppley’s Platte Room from Aug. 3-7 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PreCheck allows passengers to go through quick travel screening at airports, keeping shoes and belts on, food in a carry-on and any laptop in its case.

People interested in applying can file pre-enrollment information here. To schedule an appointment, type OMA in the location and hit search — choose Pop Up: OMA, 8/3-8/7, hit next, then select an appointment time.

People also can enroll at the temporary center.

An application costs $85; the TSA does not accept cash and personal checks. The program is available to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, and all must show documentation. 

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

