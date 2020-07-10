People interested in applying can file pre-enrollment information here. To schedule an appointment, type OMA in the location and hit search — choose Pop Up: OMA, 8/3-8/7, hit next, then select an appointment time.
People also can enroll at the temporary center.
An application costs $85; the TSA does not accept cash and personal checks. The program is available to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, and all must show documentation.
