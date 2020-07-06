President Donald Trump is staffing up in Omaha as if he expects a fight this fall for the electoral vote he won in 2016 from Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is hiring as if he sees a chance to repeat President Barack Obama’s 2008 win here, when Biden and his former boss briefly turned Omaha into “a blue dot.”
The Trump campaign got here first in March, putting three paid staffers in the 2nd District, which is made up of all of Douglas County and the western half of Sarpy County. They have added at least two since then and are looking for more.
The Biden campaign hired its first 2nd District staffers in June. It now has six paid staffers working on the Nebraska Democratic Party’s coordinated campaign, party leaders say, with four more on the way.
This level of local presidential staffing from a Republican incumbent and his Democratic challenger signals that both campaigns predict a tight race, one election expert told The World-Herald.
“Democrats did really well in districts in 2018 that looked like Nebraska’s 2nd,” said John Hibbing, a professor of political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Trump’s team knows the challenge he faces in such urban and suburban districts, even in red-state Nebraska. They have seen several 2nd District polls showing Biden competitive here, even leading.
Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Cotten said the president takes the 2nd District and its voters “seriously” and knows the importance to Republicans of holding onto U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s House seat.
“We’re getting positive feedback,” Cotten said of the Trump campaign. “We’ve had hundreds of MAGA meet-ups, made more than 200,000 phone calls. Nebraska is very enthused.”
Biden’s campaign has said it hopes to make Trump cover his flank in as many red states as possible. The campaign and local Democrats hope Biden helps local nonprofit consultant Kara Eastman beat Bacon.
Biden, in an interview with The World-Herald days before the Iowa caucuses, said that if he won the nomination, he would push Trump for Omaha’s electoral vote. He’s now the presumptive nominee.
“I go back far enough to remember when we had a Nebraska senator who was a Democrat,” Biden said, referring to Sen. Ben Nelson, who cast a decisive vote for passage of the Affordable Care Act.
Obama had 16 paid staffers in the Omaha area when he won the 2nd District’s electoral vote in 2008. He has described winning in Omaha as one of his favorite results.
Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb said she expects Biden’s team to hire at least that many workers to help him win the 2nd District. She said Trump helps focus national, state and local Democrats.
“Whatever resources we need, we are on the phone with the DNC (Democratic National Committee), and we’re getting it,” Kleeb said. “That is very different than in 2018.”
Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said he had “zero” concerns about Trump’s ability to keep the 2nd District in GOP hands. Trump won the 2nd District in 2016 by 6,534 votes.
Hamilton said he never has seen energy like Trump Republicans have for their president. He said polling about Trump’s support has proven unreliable in the past and will again. Trump trails Biden in many national and state polls.
“They’re outworking the Biden campaign in Omaha and Sarpy County, and the results will show it,” Hamilton said of the Trump Victory campaign, a joint effort with the Republican National Committee.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, both presidential campaigns have done the bulk of their local outreach online and by phone. Those on the Trump team said they are just starting to knock on voters’ doors again.
Cotten said the Trump group is working to energize as many voters as possible to help him across the line of 270 electoral votes he needs to be reelected. Omaha’s vote is one they need, she said.
Biden national spokeswoman Symone Sanders, an Omaha native, hinted at her thoughts about the contest when speaking to local Democrats during a recent Biden campaign event on race.
“I believe we’re going to get a member of Congress elected,” she said of Eastman, before turning to her boss. “I believe we’re going to get a blue dot in CD2.”
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.