A post-holiday winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest on Friday afternoon and could delay travel through the weekend.
Most Midwestern states will see rain turn to sleet and snow as a low pressure system from the Rocky Mountains passes over the Plains.
Travelers heading north or west of Omaha this weekend need to monitor the forecast, said Van DeWald, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley.
DeWald noted Denver, Cheyenne, Sioux Falls and Rapid City as areas of concern for travelers because of the heavy snowfall expected.
He recommended traveling early Friday, before the storm arrives, or Sunday after it passes.
Omaha and Lincoln will see rain Friday and Saturday, with less than an inch of snow possible by Sunday. Western and central Nebraska can expect earlier snowfall and up to 10 inches of accumulation during the same period.
Snowfall forecasts west of Nebraska range from 2 to 8 inches said meteorologist Brandon Wills at the Cheyenne National Weather Service office. Predictions will likely solidify overnight, Wills said.
Roads will also be difficult to travel as fluctuating temperatures cause ice to melt and refreeze during the storm, according to meteorologist Alex Trellinger at the Sioux Falls Weather Service office.
Nebraska travelers can check up-to-date travel conditions at 511.Nebraska.gov or with 511's smartphone app. Trellinger suggested interstate travelers use safetravelusa.com to check any state's road conditions.
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
Dec. 12, 1983: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 65 degrees in 1921.
Dec. 22, 1989: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1933.
Feb. 2, 1887: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 1992.
Feb. 4, 1884: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1944.
Jan. 15, 1888: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 62 degrees in 2006.
Feb. 12, 1899: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 71 degrees in 1990.
Jan. 20, 1892: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 64 degrees in 1944.
Jan. 12, 1912: -27 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 61 degrees in 1987.
Jan. 5, 1884: -32 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 2012.
