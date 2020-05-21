No garbage, yard waste or recyclable materials will be picked up Monday in Omaha because of the Memorial Day holiday, city officials said.

During the week, all collections will be delayed by one day. Normal Monday materials should be set out for collection on Tuesday, Tuesday materials on Wednesday and so on.

Collections will return to the regular Monday-through-Friday schedule the week of June 1-June 5.

Omahans with questions may contact the Environmental Quality Division Solid Waste information line at 402-444-5238.

