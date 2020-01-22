Trash and recycling collection was suspended Wednesday afternoon in Omaha because of the snowy weather. Collections will be delayed one day. 

Residents whose garbage and recyclables usually are picked up on Wednesdays will have it collected on Thursday. Thursday’s collections will be delayed until Friday and Friday's will be delayed until Saturday.

The City of Omaha's Public Works Department asks residents to make sure trash and recycling is visible and not snow-covered. Also, recycling items should be dry.

"Wet materials can be considered contaminated and not recyclable," the department said in a press release.

The 10 biggest April snowfalls in Omaha history

The 10 biggest April snowfalls in Omaha history

April showers bring May flowers, but sometimes you get snow instead. Here are the 10 biggest April snowfalls in Omaha's history.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings.

Recommended for you

