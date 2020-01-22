...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Trash, recycling pickup delayed in Omaha because of the snow
Trash and recycling collection was suspended Wednesday afternoon in Omaha because of the snowy weather. Collections will be delayed one day.
Residents whose garbage and recyclables usually are picked up on Wednesdays will have it collected on Thursday. Thursday’s collections will be delayed until Friday and Friday's will be delayed until Saturday.
The City of Omaha's Public Works Department asks residents to make sure trash and recycling is visible and not snow-covered. Also, recycling items should be dry.
"Wet materials can be considered contaminated and not recyclable," the department said in a press release.
The 10 biggest April snowfalls in Omaha history
1 of 11
Surprise storms are snow-fun when they put a damper on spring. Here's a look at the 10 biggest snowstorms during April in Omaha's recorded history. This storm in 2007 just missed the cut.
1. April 21, 1992: 9.3 inches. A meteorologist predicted only one-fifth of an inch of snow would fall on Omaha, and boy was he wrong. Omaha experienced its greatest ever snowstorm in the month of April as a result of a surprise cold snap.
April showers bring May flowers, but sometimes you get snow instead. Here are the 10 biggest April snowfalls in Omaha's history.
1 of 11
Surprise storms are snow-fun when they put a damper on spring. Here's a look at the 10 biggest snowstorms during April in Omaha's recorded history. This storm in 2007 just missed the cut.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1. April 21, 1992: 9.3 inches. A meteorologist predicted only one-fifth of an inch of snow would fall on Omaha, and boy was he wrong. Omaha experienced its greatest ever snowstorm in the month of April as a result of a surprise cold snap.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVE
2. April 4, 1945: 8.6 inches. A two-day snowstorm brought slushy, soupy snow to Omaha, blanketing the start of spring.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVE
3. April 7, 1928: 8.5 inches. This surprise snow wasn't a world record, but two first-time snow sculptors from San Francisco claimed a world record for their snowman.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
4. April 18, 1907: 5.8 inches. A World-Herald cartoon depicted Mother Nature as a cruel torturess for that spring's unpredictable weather.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
5. April 2, 1979: 4.8 inches. Jim Bayly swept snow 11 days before the season opener at Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium in 1979.
ED RATH/THE WORLD-HERALD
6. April 2, 1975: 4.6 inches. Spring snow in 1975 piled onto an already traumatic year for ranchers.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVE
T7. April 7, 2003: 4.5 inches. Easter eggs were covered in snow in Tekamah after the 2003 blizzard.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
T7. April 14, 1983: 4.5 inches. Day two of a snowstorm was brushed off by railroad workers, who got back to work as the sun came back out.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
9. April 19, 1907: 4.3 inches. Late season snow laid damage to early-blooming fruit trees in 1907 Omaha.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
10. April 13, 1983: 4 inches. Snow made headlines in 1983, but it didn't top an inflatable King Kong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.