Omaha residents will have to hold onto Thanksgiving table scraps a day longer if their regular trash pickup day is Thursday or Friday.
The city said Monday that folks who have their regular pickup day on Thursday or Friday will have to wait a day.
That means people who regularly have their trash picked up on Thursday will get their trash, recyclables and yard waste picked up Friday, and Friday pickups will be delayed until Saturday.
As usual, Public Works asks that people set out waste by 6 a.m. on the day of collection. People with questions can call the city at (402) 444-5238.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.