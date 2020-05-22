20200402_new_traffic_pic_cm001 (copy)

This week, the Nebraska Department of Transportation updated the toll of traffic fatalities in the state — 12 in the month of April and 66 for the year as of Friday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Fewer people are dying on Nebraska roads as traffic drops during the pandemic.

In April 2019, 19 people died in traffic crashes, and in recent years, the state typically saw 78 people die on Nebraska roads by now.

While fatalities are down, that's not to say roads are completely safe in a time with less traffic. The Nebraska State Patrol has repeatedly warned that troopers are stopping more drivers going in excess of 100 mph.

According to estimates from the state Transportation Department, Nebraska traffic remains down compared to what was typical between 2016 and 2018.

Nebraska’s traffic declines hit a low point from April 12 to 18, when the statewide drop reached 35%.

Since then, traffic has picked up somewhat, according to department estimates derived from automated traffic counts.

But the latest figures from May 10 to 16 indicate traffic was still down 20% statewide. Interstates from Lincoln to Omaha were down an estimated 30%, and other Omaha streets and highways were down 24%.

In April, the 12 deaths happened in 12 different crashes, according to the Department of Transportation. Six of the people who died were in a vehicle but not wearing a seatbelt.

Through May 31, including the Memorial Day weekend, the State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will run a Click It or Ticket campaign to encourage seat belt use.

In a statement, Col. John Bolduc, the State Patrol’s superintendent, said travel patterns and road-trip vacations “have certainly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still important for everyone on the road to drive safely and buckle up.”

